Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Insider Guy Carling Sells 12,256 Shares

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Guy Carling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

On Friday, November 11th, Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of Monster Beverage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,171. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.35. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $104.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $218,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 116.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 195.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.0% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 96,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.