MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 19,246 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in MongoDB by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in MongoDB by 633.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $161.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $570.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.11.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $2,806,737.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,439,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at $50,070,086.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $2,806,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,439,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,002 shares of company stock valued at $18,805,503. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

