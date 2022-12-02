Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360,992. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.82. The company has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

