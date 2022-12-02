Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Trading 0.8% Higher

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 134.08 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 132 ($1.58). 138,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 153,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.57).

Mobius Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £143.83 million and a PE ratio of 2,640.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 124.34.

About Mobius Investment Trust

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

