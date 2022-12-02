MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes $3.20 Million Position in Acri Capital Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:ACACU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Acri Capital Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:ACACU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACACU. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acri Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,639,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acri Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,000,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acri Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $960,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acri Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acri Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000.

Acri Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ACACU remained flat at $10.13 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. Acri Capital Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Acri Capital Acquisition Profile

Acri Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with technology-enabled companies operating in the areas of Software-as-a-Service, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and Internet of Things.

