MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 2.14% of Alset Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACAX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, as well as businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

