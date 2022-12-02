MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $68,000 in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACW)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 204,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104,423 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Avalon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AVACW stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Friday. Avalon Acquisition Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

Avalon Acquisition Profile

Avalon Acquisition Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

