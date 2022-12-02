MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $4 Million in FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 2.66% of FutureTech II Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,496,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition during the second quarter worth $5,261,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

FutureTech II Acquisition Price Performance

FTII remained flat at $10.18 during trading on Friday. 3,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,823. FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04.

FutureTech II Acquisition Profile

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

