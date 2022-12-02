MMCAP International Inc. SPC Decreases Position in Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC trimmed its holdings in shares of Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 1.92% of Future Health ESG worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHLT. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Future Health ESG by 25.6% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Future Health ESG in the first quarter worth about $494,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Future Health ESG in the first quarter worth about $665,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Future Health ESG by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 491,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Future Health ESG during the 1st quarter worth about $10,596,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Future Health ESG Price Performance

Shares of FHLT stock remained flat at $10.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. Future Health ESG Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.84.

About Future Health ESG

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination opportunity in the smart health technology sector.

