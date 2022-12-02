MMCAP International Inc. SPC Buys Shares of 13,944 Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBI)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 0.09% of Nubia Brand International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Nubia Brand International during the second quarter worth $4,980,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nubia Brand International alerts:

Nubia Brand International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NUBI traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 780. Nubia Brand International Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

About Nubia Brand International

Nubia Brand International Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a business operating in the wireless telecommunications sphere.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nubia Brand International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubia Brand International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.