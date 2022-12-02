MMCAP International Inc. SPC Buys 57,500 Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,505,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 1.62% of Vizsla Silver worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Vizsla Silver Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE VZLA traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 1.19. 755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,844. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a one year low of 0.91 and a one year high of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of 1.15.
Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vizsla Silver Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vizsla Silver Profile
Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

