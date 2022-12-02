MLP (ETR:MLP) Shares Down 1.8%

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €5.21 ($5.37) and last traded at €5.32 ($5.48). Approximately 81,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.42 ($5.59).

MLP Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 98.06 and a current ratio of 99.29. The firm has a market cap of $579.36 million and a PE ratio of 8.83.

MLP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.