Mizuho Trims Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Target Price to $60.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.39% from the stock’s current price.
VTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.
Ventas Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas
Ventas Company Profile
Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ventas (VTR)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.