Mizuho Trims Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Target Price to $60.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.39% from the stock’s current price.

VTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ventas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,382,000 after buying an additional 3,334,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,806,565,000 after buying an additional 2,769,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,014,489,000 after buying an additional 1,448,270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ventas by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,690,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,088,000 after buying an additional 1,421,125 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ventas by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,796,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,129,000 after buying an additional 979,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

