Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Rating) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 91.50 ($1.09). 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 6,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.12).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Mincon Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £194.41 million and a PE ratio of 1,525.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 97.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74.

Mincon Group Company Profile

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

