Mike Morgan Purchases 2,075 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) insider Mike Morgan purchased 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,095 ($13.10) per share, for a total transaction of £22,721.25 ($27,181.78).
Mike Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 24th, Mike Morgan sold 13,588 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,082 ($12.94), for a total value of £147,022.16 ($175,884.87).
Shares of LON:CBG traded up GBX 8.99 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,096.99 ($13.12). The company had a trading volume of 180,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,526. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 989.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 997.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,039.59. Close Brothers Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 872 ($10.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,488 ($17.80).
CBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($14.95) to GBX 1,100 ($13.16) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.16) to GBX 1,250 ($14.95) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,300 ($15.55).
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.
