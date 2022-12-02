Mike Morgan Purchases 2,075 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) insider Mike Morgan purchased 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,095 ($13.10) per share, for a total transaction of £22,721.25 ($27,181.78).

Mike Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

On Thursday, November 24th, Mike Morgan sold 13,588 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,082 ($12.94), for a total value of £147,022.16 ($175,884.87).

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:CBG traded up GBX 8.99 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,096.99 ($13.12). The company had a trading volume of 180,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,526. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 989.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 997.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,039.59. Close Brothers Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 872 ($10.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,488 ($17.80).

Close Brothers Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a GBX 44 ($0.53) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

CBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($14.95) to GBX 1,100 ($13.16) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.16) to GBX 1,250 ($14.95) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,300 ($15.55).

About Close Brothers Group

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.