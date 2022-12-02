Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys 158 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in American Express were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 18.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 49.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 948.7% in the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 20,407 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in American Express by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 54,197 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $157.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

