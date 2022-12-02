Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) President Jeffrey S. Mefford Sells 1,600 Shares

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $42,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 30,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,467.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

MSBI stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $79.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSBI. DA Davidson increased their price target on Midland States Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Midland States Bancorp to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Institutional Trading of Midland States Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 75.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 189.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,052,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.