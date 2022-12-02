Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) VP Sells $202,466.00 in Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $202,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,417.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.67. 1,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,008. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $121.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlesex Water

Separately, StockNews.com raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 88.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,986,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,339,000 after buying an additional 137,713 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Further Reading

