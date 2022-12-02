Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $684.98

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 684.98 ($8.19) and traded as high as GBX 718 ($8.59). Mid Wynd International Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 716 ($8.57), with a volume of 95,902 shares traded.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of £475.91 million and a PE ratio of 547.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 685.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 709.43.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.50. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Company Profile

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

