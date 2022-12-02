M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 219 ($2.62).

A number of research firms have commented on MNG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 195 ($2.33) to GBX 200 ($2.39) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.39) to GBX 195 ($2.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 267 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.51) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

LON MNG opened at GBX 191.70 ($2.29) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 179.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 196.60. M&G has a 12 month low of GBX 159.30 ($1.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 230 ($2.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 6,373.33.

In other M&G news, insider Andrea Rossi purchased 175,000 shares of M&G stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £292,250 ($349,623.16). In other news, insider Andrea Rossi bought 175,000 shares of M&G stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £292,250 ($349,623.16). Also, insider Massimo Tosato bought 60,700 shares of M&G stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 164 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £99,548 ($119,090.80).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

