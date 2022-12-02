M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Lowered to “Underperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MGPUF. Barclays boosted their target price on M&G from GBX 200 ($2.39) to GBX 205 ($2.45) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded M&G from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on M&G from GBX 200 ($2.39) to GBX 195 ($2.33) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&G from GBX 255 ($3.05) to GBX 270 ($3.23) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.81.

M&G Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.36 on Friday. M&G has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

