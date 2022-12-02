MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
MFS Special Value Trust Price Performance
Shares of MFV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,540. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $7.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile
MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.
