MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance
CMU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. 130,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,666. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.