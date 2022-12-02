MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance

CMU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. 130,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,666. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMU. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 531,223 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

