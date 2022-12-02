MFN Partners Management LP Takes Position in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,553,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,213,000. Ivanhoe Electric makes up approximately 1.0% of MFN Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MFN Partners Management LP owned about 2.75% of Ivanhoe Electric as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth about $3,702,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,384,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Robert M. Friedland bought 416,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 8.00 per share, with a total value of 3,333,328.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,962,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 71,700,456. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Robert M. Friedland purchased 416,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 8.00 per share, for a total transaction of 3,333,328.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,962,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 71,700,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Robert M. Friedland acquired 422,767 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 9.85 per share, for a total transaction of 4,164,254.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,385,324 shares in the company, valued at 92,445,441.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock traded up 0.70 on Friday, reaching 10.88. 224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,332. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a one year low of 7.01 and a one year high of 12.65.

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Featured Articles

