MetisDAO (METIS) Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $84.46 million and $3.83 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $19.18 or 0.00113257 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,931.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010622 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040356 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005802 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021299 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00243906 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.94574028 USD and is up 6.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $7,326,805.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

