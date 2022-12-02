Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 615,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 430,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Methanex by 271.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after buying an additional 627,671 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Methanex by 60.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after buying an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the first quarter worth approximately $18,214,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Methanex by 810.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after buying an additional 315,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Methanex by 72.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 494,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,993,000 after buying an additional 207,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.32. The company had a trading volume of 393,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.63. Methanex has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $56.79.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MEOH shares. TheStreet downgraded Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.