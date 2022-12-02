Metahero Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last week, Metahero has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $19.61 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

