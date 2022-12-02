Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 197,700 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 3.0% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $67,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 400.0% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $175.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.64.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total value of $38,167.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 4,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $537,062.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total value of $38,167.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,851 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.70. 861,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,090,192. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $352.71.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

