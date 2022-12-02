Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Trading Up 0.3%

Mestek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.10 and last traded at $26.10. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

Mestek Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.76.

Mestek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mestek, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products and equipment; and metal forming equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers equipment for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning primarily under the Lockformer, lowaPrecision, Engel, and Lion brands; roll forming and flexible fabrication equipment; metal stamping products, including uncoilers, straighteners, press feeds, and dies; and coil metal processing products, including cut-to-length, multi-blanking, and coil slitting and precision corrective levelers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mestek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mestek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.