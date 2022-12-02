Meros Investment Management LP Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 130,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000. Plymouth Industrial REIT accounts for 2.1% of Meros Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Meros Investment Management LP owned 0.32% of Plymouth Industrial REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $816,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 421,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 85,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

NYSE PLYM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,686. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $894.28 million, a PE ratio of -26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -110.00%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

