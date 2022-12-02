Meros Investment Management LP Has $2.95 Million Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Meros Investment Management LP cut its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the period. AdvanSix accounts for 2.7% of Meros Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Meros Investment Management LP’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 373.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,752.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $106,770. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AdvanSix Stock Down 0.9 %

Several analysts have recently commented on ASIX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price objective on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

NYSE ASIX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,280. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.39. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.81.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $478.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.47 million. Analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

AdvanSix Profile

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also

