Meros Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Meros Investment Management LP cut its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103,966 shares during the period. Photronics comprises about 6.6% of Meros Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Meros Investment Management LP owned 0.59% of Photronics worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Photronics stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,573. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLAB. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

