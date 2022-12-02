MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.00.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $910.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $888.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $839.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.23 and a beta of 1.53. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,365.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

