Mendel Money Management Sells 650 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Mendel Money Management reduced its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after acquiring an additional 117,982 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,128,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,666,000 after buying an additional 1,933,150 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,055,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,380,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,653,000 after buying an additional 195,522 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $28.67 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $34.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $166,081.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,757.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $166,081.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,757.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

