Mendel Money Management Sells 583 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mendel Money Management trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 2.4% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,102,859,000 after purchasing an additional 443,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after acquiring an additional 570,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $302.83 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.74. The company has a market capitalization of $190.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

