Mendel Money Management Sells 5,315 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mendel Money Management lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. LKQ accounts for about 1.2% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in LKQ by 14.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 36.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 3.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.38. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $51.80.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

