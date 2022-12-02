Mendel Money Management Sells 521 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mendel Money Management decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,513 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 2.1% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $35,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $180.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.72. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 33.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.24.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

