Mendel Money Management Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mendel Money Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 290,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $51.79 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.94.

