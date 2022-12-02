Mendel Money Management Lowers Holdings in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB)

Mendel Money Management trimmed its position in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70.

