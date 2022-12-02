Mendel Money Management Grows Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Mendel Money Management increased its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Carriage Services makes up 1.4% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Carriage Services by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Carriage Services by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE CSV opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $364.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $66.33.

Carriage Services Cuts Dividend

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Carriage Services had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carriage Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

