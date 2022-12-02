Mendel Money Management Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Mendel Money Management grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,112,000 after acquiring an additional 229,195 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,856,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,258,000 after acquiring an additional 293,619 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,379,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,067,000 after buying an additional 73,731 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 61.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 514,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,017,000 after buying an additional 195,895 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,686,000 after buying an additional 34,383 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

VNLA opened at $48.57 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.62.

