Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

SMIZF has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Meliá Hotels International from €8.20 ($8.45) to €5.70 ($5.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Meliá Hotels International from €6.20 ($6.39) to €5.40 ($5.57) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMIZF remained flat at $5.25 on Thursday. Meliá Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90.

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

