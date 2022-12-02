Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Shares Down 4.9%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:MDP – Get Rating) was down 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.70 and last traded at C$7.75. Approximately 40,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 68,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$14.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36. The company has a market cap of C$148.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.75.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

