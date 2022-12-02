Mdex (MDX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.32 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $82.70 million and $6.32 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00000523 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.43 or 0.06282737 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.00506619 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,215.83 or 0.30814963 BTC.

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 934,592,520 tokens. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

