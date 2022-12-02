Maytus Capital Management LLC Invests $13.59 Million in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,587,000. Atlassian accounts for about 3.7% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $434,144,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Atlassian by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,361,000 after buying an additional 1,321,817 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 70,015.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,765,000 after buying an additional 1,000,520 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,369,000 after buying an additional 725,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $137,219,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $139.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,559. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.67. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $399.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of -157.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $520,420.25. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 130,215 shares in the company, valued at $14,976,027.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,159 shares of company stock valued at $35,528,507. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.53.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.