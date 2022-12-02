Maytus Capital Management LLC Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Maytus Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for approximately 1.5% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total value of $1,920,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 141,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,635,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,750 shares of company stock valued at $38,396,578 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.30. 10,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.38. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

