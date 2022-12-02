Maytus Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Maytus Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 4.8% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Oracle by 107.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Oracle by 102.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.08. 80,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,401,830. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average is $72.65. The company has a market capitalization of $224.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

