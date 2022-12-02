Maytus Capital Management LLC Buys 34,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Maytus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.8% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded up $4.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.96. 718,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,520,358. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average is $90.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $138.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $238.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.60.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.05.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

