Maytus Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,000 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Maytus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.92.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $13.41 on Friday, reaching $309.18. 24,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.34. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.67, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,271,546.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,213 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Recommended Stories

