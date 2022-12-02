Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO opened at $106.40 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.44. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -967.27, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

